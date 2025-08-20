Himachal: Sadbhawna Diwas observed in Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur

Hamirpur/Una (HP), Aug 20 (PTI) Deputy Commissioners of Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una districts in Himachal Pradesh administered oaths of social harmony and national unity to officers and employees on the occasion of Sadbhavna Diwas.

Sadbhavna Diwas was observed in the districts to commemorate the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

On the occasion, the DCs said that they should strengthen the emotional unity and social harmony of the country without making any kind of discrimination on the basis of caste, sect, region, religion or language.

The DCs called upon the officers and employees to play an active role in building a violence-free society and give a new direction to the society through cooperation and noble deeds.