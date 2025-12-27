Himachal: Scolded over watching cartoons, girl walks away from home, found safe 5 km away

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 27 (PTI) What started as a typical scolding by a mother over watching cartoons, quickly escalated into a tense search for a seven-year-old girl in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur.

The incident occurred in a village in the Bhoranj area of the district on Friday morning, when the child's mother, who was at home with her three children, scolded her eldest daughter over watching cartoons and asked her have food, officials said.

Upset over the scolding, the girl tiptoed her way out of the house while her mother was busy with household chores, they added.

As the morning stretched on with no sign of the girl, the family panicked and immediately informed the Bhoranj police station.

The police quickly swung into action and scanned the CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas as the matter concerned the safety of a young child.

After a strenuous search lasting about four hours, the police successfully located the girl who had walked nearly 5 kilometres away from her house.

The girl was returned to her parents who breathed a sigh of relief and expressed their gratitude to the police administration for the timely rescue.

Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh said that the girl was located within a few hours due to the swift action of the police.