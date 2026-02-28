Himachal: SDM warned against promoting products on social media platforms

Shimla, Feb 28 (PTI) A warning has been issued to Shimla (Urban) SDM Oshin Sharma after she promoted products on her social media platforms, officials said on Saturday.

The issue came to light after the posts of the 2020-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officer promoting nutritional supplements and jewellery were circulated on the internet.

The SDM was an active user of the social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

Shimla deputy commissioner (DC) has been directed to issue a warning to the SDM, while Sharma has been asked not to engage in such activities in the future, highly placed sources in the government said. PTI COR BPL PRK