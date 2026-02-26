Himachal SDRF wins regional level structure search, rescue operation competition in Ghaziabad

Shimla, Feb 26 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh SDRF has won the regional level collapsed structure search and rescue operation competition in Ghaziabad, an official statement issued here said on Thursday.

The competition organized by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was held from February 23 to 26, it said.

A total of eight teams participated in the competition, Uttarakhand (two teams), Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, it added.

The Himachal State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) secured first position in the competition demonstrating exceptional professionalism, coordination, and operational excellence, the statement said.