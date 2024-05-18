Himachal sees 7.16 pc rise in elector count since 2019, over 57 lakh eligible to vote on June 1

Shimla, May 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has seen a rise of over 7 per cent in the number of voters from 2019, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Saturday while publishing the final electoral roll for the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

The number of voters for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls stands at 57,11,969, a 7.16 per cent increase from 53,30,154 registered during the 2019 elections.

The final eligible voter count comprises 28,48,326 men, 27,97,218 women, 35 third gender and 66,390 service voters who will exercise their franchise in the polling for the four Lok Sabha seats in the state on June 1, the CEO said in a statement.

The increase in the electorate between publication of electoral rolls on January 5,2024 and final publication on May 14 was 89,212, he said.

Advertisment

The number of first-time voters in the age group of 18-19 years has increased by 12.65 per cent from 1,52,390 in 2019 to 1,71,675 in 2024, while the number of people with disability (PwD) voters has increased from 37,852 to 57,775 over the past five years, an increase of 52.63 per cent.

The sex ratio of voters has increased to 982 in 2024 as compared to 980 in the year 2019, Garg said, adding that at present there are 1,254 centenarian voters in the state and 60,835 electors aged above 85.

Thirty-seven candidates are in the fray for the four Lok Sabha seats in the state while 25 candidates have filed nominations for six assembly by-elections. The polling will be held simultaneously on June 1 and counting of votes would be taken up on June 4. PTI BPL RPA