Himachal set for high voltage campaign for last phase of polling on June 1

Shimla, May 23 (PTI) The hill state of Himachal Pradesh is all set to witness a high voltage electrifying campaign with top guns of the Congress and the BJP descending on the state after the conclusion of campaign for the sixth phase on Thursday.

The election tour of two top leaders and star campaigners of the BJP has already been finalised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies, one at Nahan in Shimla (SC) parliamentary constituency in support of party candidate Suresh Kashyap and second at Mandi in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on May 24.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two rallies at Hamirpur and Kangra parliament constituencies on May 25.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is seeking a fifth term from Hamirpur while Rajiv Bharadwaj is pitted against former Congress Union minister Anand Sharma in Kangra (PC).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to address a rally at Rohru in Shimla Lok Sabha constituency on May 25, Rahul Gandhi at Una and Nahan on May 26 and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address meetings at Mandi, Solan and Shimla districts on May 29 and 30.

Besides, other star campaigners of the Congress will address rallies across the state from May 27 to May 30.

The campaigning for the seventh and last phase of polling ends at 5 pm on May 30.

Elections for four Lok Sabha seats -- Shimla (SC), Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur -- and and six assembly bypolls for Lahaul and Spiti, Dharamsala, Sujanpur, Barsar, Gagret and Kutlehar will be held on June 1. PTI BPL KSS KSS