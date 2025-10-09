Himachal: Several injured as ABVP, SFI activists clash in varsity

Shimla, Oct 9 (PTI) A violent clash broke out between members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the Himachal Pradesh University on Thursday, leading to over a dozen activists sustaining injuries, officials said.

The altercation took place when both student groups were welcoming the freshers to campus. A verbal argument quickly escalated into physical violence, with members from both sides reportedly assaulting each other, leading to minor injuries, they added.

The situation was brought under control by university security, police and other students who were present at the scene.

A video of the clash also went viral on social media platforms.

ABVP activists alleged that while they were standing near the university gate, SFI members made derogatory remarks and physically assaulted them. The RSS-affiliated student wing demanded strict action against SFI members and has filed an FIR with the local police.

On the other hand, SFI members accused ABVP of initiating the violence. They claimed that ABVP members made provocative remarks against SFI members and also assaulted them physically, leading to one of their activists sustaining injuries.

The SFI also demanded stern action against ABVP members while accusing them of spoiling the university's atmosphere and also lodged an FIR.

Police officials confirmed the incident and stated that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.