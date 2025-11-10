Himachal: Shepherd injured after 3 hunters open fire

Shimla, Nov 10 (PTI) A case was registered against three people for allegedly injuring a shepherd with a gunshot while hunting here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred when Lucky, who was grazing his goats in Dhamawani Jungle in the Tikkar area of Rohru on Sunday evening was shot, they said.

Hunting was banned in Himachal Pradesh in 1984 under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The complainant, Meena Ram, a resident of Kadiwan village, said he received a call from Thissu Ram informing that Lucky was injured while grazing goats when some hunters opened fire.

He was informed that the hunters were fleeing towards Jabli Kanchi in an Ignis, the police said. Meena then intercepted their vehicle with the accused Sahil Sapta (driver), Pankaj Sangrel, and Sukhpal from Tikkar.

Sahil confessed that he, along with Pankaj and Sukhpal, had gone hunting, the police added.

A double-barrelled gun, a bag containing live cartridges and an empty cartridge were seized from their vehicle, they said.

The accused have been booked under section 125 (rash or negligent act endangering human life) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 25 (illegal acts involving firearms and ammunition) of the Indian Arms Act.

The injured has been taken to Shimla for treatment, and further investigations are underway, the police said.