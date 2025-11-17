Himachal should get 'legitimate' 7.19% share on Chandigarh: Sukhu

Faridabad, Nov 17 (PTI) At a top-level meeting held to discuss inter-state issues, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that Himachal Pradesh should get its "legitimate" 7.19 per cent share on Chandigarh, both in land and assets.

Addressing the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council held in Faridabad, Haryana under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Himachal chief minister said this would be as per a mandate under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

Sukhu referred to the 2011 judgment by the Supreme court, which held that Himachal Pradesh is entitled to a share of 7.19 per cent Punjab on the basis of population-based ratio of asset transfer under the Act.

This, Sukhu asserted, was the basis for the "legitimate share" in the power being generated by Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

He sought the release of pending dues from the BBMB as per a Supreme Court ruling and the appointment of a permanent member from his state in the BBMB.

Sukhu also urged the implementation of the policy granting 12 per cent free power royalty to Himachal in centrally-operated hydropower projects and the enhancement of the state’s free royalty to 50 per cent in projects where the cost has already been recovered.

He said that the issue be placed on the agenda of the next meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) to ensure that Himachal "receives its lawful entitlement".

The chief minister requested that hydropower projects in Himachal Pradesh that have completed 40 years be handed over to the state.

Calling for integrated sustainable development plan for northern region in the NZC meet, Sukhu also sought early resolution of the Himachal-Ladakh boundary issues in Sarchu and Shinkula.

The CM sought full central funding of the power components of the under-construction Kishau and Renuka dam hydel projects and demanded that once completed, 50-50 per cent electricity be provided to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Sukhu urged the Centre to review disaster relief rules and to suitably revise pre and post-disaster management norms in view of the increasing vulnerability of hill states. He called for a unified, interdependent and sustainable development framework for the entire northern region in view of the rising frequency of natural disasters caused by climate change and the extensive loss they inflict every year.

He said that such a coordinated plan was essential to protect the economy of hill states like Himachal Pradesh and to minimise casualties through collective and focused efforts.

Highlighting the state’s strategic location and tourism potential, the CM stressed the urgent need to expand the air network in Himachal.

Sukhu informed that the state government was working on expanding the Kangra Airport and requested the Centre to bear the land acquisition cost, provide full funding for the project, and prepare a separate master plan for developing small airports and heliports in the state.

The chief minister proposed the establishment of a high-altitude research centre, ice hockey stadium, an adventure sports centre and other training facilities in border and high-altitude areas to support locals and promote tourism. He also requested the initiation of the National Buddhist Institute project in the tribal area of Spiti.

Sukhu requested that the sub-office of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in Shimla be upgraded to an integrated regional office and sought timely approvals for forest-related cases under the Forest Conservation Act.

He further sought permission under the Act to allow up to one bigha of forest land for housing construction for disaster-affected families, noting that almost all land in the state, other than private holdings, falls under the technical definition of forest land.

Sukhu also called for the creation of a special task force to compensate Himachal for the revenue deficit of Rs 9,478 crore, even after GST compensation, for the period up to 2023-24.

The Northern Zonal Council comprises the states and Union territories of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

Chief Ministers Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), Rekha Gupta (Delhi), Omar Abdullah (J&K), Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria, Lieutenant Governors Manoj Sinha (J&K) and V K Saxena (Delhi) attended the meeting, officials said. PTI COR SKC SKY SKY