Himachal should prove claim of releasing surplus water for Delhi: UYRB to SC

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh should prove it has been releasing 137 cusecs of unutilised water for Delhi pursuant to the Supreme Court order of June 6, the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) has told the top court. The board has acknowledged it is not in a position to estimate whether Himachal Pradesh is abiding by the apex court order.

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the UYRB referred to a letter sent to Haryana by Himachal Pradesh in which the hill state has said its share of unutilised water was already flowing uninterruptedly to the Hathnikund barrage and that Haryana should release it to Delhi.

"As per above letter, the 137 cusec of unutilised water is already flowing un-interruptedly from the territory of Himachal Pradesh to Tajewala (in Haryana). It therefore emerges that Himachal Pradesh is not releasing any additional water subsequent to the order of the Supreme Court dated 06.06.2024 which could be measured by Upper Yamuna River Board.

"Himachal Pradesh does not have any storage from where it can release the additional water amounting to 137 cusec in pursuance to Supreme Court order and therefore excess water released by Himachal Pradesh for Delhi can only be ascertained using two methodologies which has also been mentioned by Haryana," the affidavit, filed through advocate Brajesh Kumar, stated.

Explaining the methodologies, the UYRB said it can be measured if Himachal Pradesh reduces its present use and submits in tabular form showing reduction of uses in its area totalling 137 cusecs.

"There can only be the indirect measurement of receipt of water at Hathni Kund Barrage. Direct measurement of receipt at Hathni Kund Barrage is not possible because of natural flow fluctuations and fluctuations from Uttarakhand Hydel projects," it said.

The Upper Yamuna River Board submitted that Himachal Pradesh should provide a map to show all diversion structures on the tributaries of Yamuna, its canal system, a list of canals using the river water, their design discharges and month-wise utilisation of the river water from 2000 onwards.

"Himachal Pradesh should provide the details in the following table to ascertain their unutilised share in the absence of which the board is not in a position to estimate the unutilised share of the state of HP which they want to share with Delhi and pass through Haryana," the affidavit said.

The affidavit was filed in response to a plea by the Delhi government seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its water woes.

The acute shortage of drinking water has become an "existential problem" in Delhi, the apex court had earlier observed and directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital and Haryana to facilitate its flow. PTI PKS PKS SK SK