Himachal signs pacts to promote medicinal plants; CM releases report on non-CO2 emissions

Shimla, Feb 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday oversaw the signing of two agreements to scale up medicinal plant cultivation across the state.

Sukhu also released a report, 'Scientific Assessment of Tackling Non-CO2 Emissions: Pathways for Himachal Pradesh,' that lays out strategies to address greenhouse gases beyond carbon dioxide as part of the state's climate action agenda.

The Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs) were signed with Dabur India and Karan Singh Vaidh -- a renowned Ayurvedic practitioner and researcher based in Solan -- to promote cultivation and conservation of medicinal plants in the state, a statement issued here said.

Under the pact, Dabur will supply 12 lakh saplings annually -- 1.20 crore over 10 years -- suited to different agro-climatic zones of the state, it said.

In low and mid-hill regions of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Sirmaur, Amla, Harad, Bahera, Kakadshingi and Lodhra will be distributed. In mid to high-hill areas of Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, and Kinnaur, Jatamansi, Kutaki, Sugandhbala (herbs), Padam Kasht (tree) and Pushkarmool (herb) will be distributed.

Alpine species such as Atich and Vish (herbs) will be made available to farmers in the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts.

The second pact with Karan Singh Vaidh for a period of five years, envisages promoting cultivation, conservation and value-chain development of selected medicinal plants in Solan district.

The chief minister said his government was committed to making Himachal Pradesh the first Green Energy State in the country and has initiated various steps in this direction.

Environmental conservation has been accorded top priority, and several initiatives have been undertaken to preserve the state's pristine environment, he said, adding that the government has set a target of harnessing 200 MW of solar power during the current year.

A one-megawatt Green Hydrogen plant is also being established at Nalagarh in collaboration with Oil India Limited, and the state government is also promoting electric mobility, he said.

Around 300 new e-buses would be inducted into the fleet of Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) by April this year. Moreover, electric vehicles are being deployed across government departments, and a 40 per cent subsidy is being provided to convert 38,000 taxis into e-taxis, he added.

Sukhu said climate change has posed serious challenges, resulting in unprecedented cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and shrinking glaciers in the state. He termed these developments as warning signals that demand urgent remedial measures.

He said that Himachal Pradesh was not merely a geographical entity but the soul of the Himalayas. Its glaciers, rivers, forests and mountains define its identity and sustain millions beyond its borders. Any disturbance to the Himalayas would have worse consequences not only for the State but for the entire nation, he said. PTI BPL RHL