Himachal: SIT formed to trace 4-year-old girl whose mother found murdered in Punjab

Shimla, Aug 27 (PTI) A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to find a four-year-old missing girl whose mother was found murdered in Kiratpur in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri told the Assembly on Wednesday.

After the Congress MLA from Lahaul Spiti, Anuradha Rana, raised the issue of the 28-year-old from Lahaul and Spiti, who was found dead in Kiratpur, Agnihotri said that the police suspect the involvement of a man of Jammu and Kashmir origin, who had been living in Lahaul-Spiti, in the crime and is currently missing.

The Deputy CM informed that a SIT has been constituted to trace the child, as he assured the House that every possible effort is being made to trace the girl and ensure justice for the family.

The Minister told the House that a written complaint was received from Prem Singh, a resident of village Mahsuna in Udaipur area of Lahaul-Spiti, following which a case was registered on August 16.

According to the complainant, his wife Sapna Kumari (28) had taken her four-year-old daughter to Kullu hospital for treatment. On August 5, when he had last talked to her, she told him that she was in Manali and, thereafter, her mobile phone was switched off, while all efforts to trace her turned futile.

On August 13, Singh lodged a missing persons complaint. On August 14, he was informed that the body of an unknown woman had been found on the roadside in Kiratpur in Punjab and she was later identified by him to be his wife.

Deputy CM Agnihotri informed that two separate FIRs -- one in Himachal for the missing child and another in Punjab for the murder -- have been registered and investigations are underway.

Both state police forces are coordinating. CCTV footage and phone records suggest the woman was last seen in Manali, he said. PTI BPL RT