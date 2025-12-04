Himachal: Six students booked under POCSO Act for ragging junior in Hamirpur school

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 4 (PTI) A case has been registered against six class 12 students of a prominent school in Sujanpur area of Himachal's Hamirpur district for allegedly ragging a class 8 student of the same school, police said on Thursday.

The victim's father filed a complaint, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the anti Ragging Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Sujanpur police station, they said.

The victim, a resident of Chamba district, has accused six class 12 students of ragging and inciting suicide.

The complainant accused the senior students of subjecting the boy to obscene acts and assault.

When the victim reported the incident to the warden, the senior boys allegedly assaulted and abused him and made him do the 'murga' (squat) posture for 45 minutes, repeatedly, the complaint said.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh Thakur said the matter is being investigated.