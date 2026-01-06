Himachal: Six women injured after SUV falls into deep gorge in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 6 (PTI) Six women were injured when their SUV fell into a deep gorge on the Bijhari-Dhangota road here, police said on Tuesday.

Two of the six women are seriously injured in the accident that occurred on Monday night, they said.

According to reports, the family of Baldev Singh, a resident of Sohari, was returning home from Mathol when their vehicle went out of control and plunged into a deep gorge near Bharthari temple.

Hearing the victims cry for help, the locals rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police. With the help of the locals, the police rescued the injured and took them to the Binjari Community Health Centre for treatment. After initial treatment, all the injured were referred to the Hamirpur District Hospital, Barsar Deputy SP Lalman Sharma said.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary investigations suggest that the lack of warning signs on the road is a possible cause of the accident.

Although the Public Works Department had installed speed breakers at the accident site, no warning signs indicating "speed breaker ahead" were installed, nor were the speed breakers painted white.