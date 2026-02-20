Mandi (HP) Feb 20 (PTI) Some social organisations on Friday objected to a "vulgar" comedy programme by one of the artistes during the third cultural night of the International Shivratri Fair here.

Alleging that a comedian, Harvansh Arora, on Wednesday made "double-meaning jokes" while presenting the programme in front of the family audience, Ashwani Saini, general secretary of Progressive Development Forum, has filed a complaint before the chairman of the Shivratri Mela committee and the police to initiate legal action against the artist.

Advocate Sanjay Mandyal, a member of the Devta Samiti, said that the cultural nights programme during fairs is viewed by families, and such incidents are not in good taste.

Another person, Bhupesh Sharma, who hails from Mandi and is presently living in the USA, also shared his displeasure as he was watching the live programme with his family online.

He said that such substandard content and "vulgar, double-meaning" telecasts not only defame the International Shivratri fair but also lower the prestige of India.

He also demanded that no remuneration be given to such artists and that the artist be banned from future bookings and booked in a criminal case.

The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, Mandi, could not be contacted for a statement.

However, sources in their offices revealed that complaints in this regard were received through emails.