Himachal: Soldier killed in road accident in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Jun 23 (PTI) A serving soldier who was on leave died in a road accident when his bike collided head-on with a bus in Himachal's Hamirpur district on Sunday, police said.

The police identified the deceased as Suresh Kumar (37), a resident of Sujanpur.

According to police, Kumar was going from Sujanpur to Bajrol when his bike collided with a bus coming from Hamirpur via Bajrol towards Jangalberi.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

The villagers told the police that Kumar was posted in the Indian Army and had come home on leave, they said.

Sujanpur police have registered a case of accident, and further investigation is underway, they added.

Captain Ranjit, MLA of Sujanpur assembly constituency, expressed grief over this accident.