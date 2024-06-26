Himachal Speaker cautions LoP, other BJP leaders to mind their words

Shimla, June 26 (PTI) Taking strong exception to derogatory remarks made by leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur against him, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday cautioned him and other BJP leaders to exercise restraint and refrain from casting aspersions on the chair.

"The matters discussed in the House can be reviewed and raised only in the House and not in public domain as it amounts to contempt of the House and warrants action under his (Speaker's) constitutional rights," Pathania said, while addressing media persons here.

The BJP leaders should maintain the dignity of the House and also their dignity and refrain from commenting on the decisions and rulings given in the House in conformity with the Speaker's constitutional rights, failing which he would be constrained to take action under constitutional provisions, he added.

"I have taken all the decisions as per rules and have accepted the resignations of three Independent MLAs, exercising my discretion and it is wrong to bring the matters decided by the Speaker and adjudicated by the court in public domain," he added.

Asked about the fate of the nine BJP MLAs against whom matter regarding hooliganism in the House and tearing of papers after mounting the podium of the Speaker is pending, Pathania said the proceedings are in progress and the matter would be discussed in the House and appropriate decision would be taken at the right time.

As commenting on judgment of the court amounts to contempt of the court, adverse comments on ruling or decision of the Speaker and the House tantamount to contempt of the House and attracts action under the constitutional provisions, he reiterated. PTI BPL KSS KSS