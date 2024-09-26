Himachal Speaker serves breach of privilege notice against BJP's RS member Harsh Mahajan

Shimla, Sep 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday served notice of breach of privilege against BJP Rajya Sabha member Harsh Mahajan for making "false allegations and casting aspersion" on the chair.

Mahajan had made some personal remarks on politicians during his recent visit to Chamba.

"During his recent visit to Chamba district, Mahajan made some false allegations and also cast aspersions which are against the dignity of the Speaker and member of the house and in exercise of my constitutional powers, I am issuing privilege notice to him for undermining the dignity of the office," Pathania said.

Mahajan must prove the allegations with evidence, explicitly tell to which 'Pathania' he was referring to and in what context he made the defamatory remarks and prove the allegations as it tantamount to breach of privilege, Pathania said, adding the MP must reply to the queries.

Mahajan had won the Rajya Sabha elections on February 27 defeating Abhishek Manu Singhvi through a draw of lots after both candidates secured 34 votes each.

The Congress had a strength of 40 members and the support of three Independents in the assembly, but both the candidates polled 34 votes each as nine legislators -- six Congress rebels and three Independents -- voted in favour of Mahajan.

The winner was announced by a draw of lots and under the procedure followed by the election officer, the person whose name was drawn in the draw of lots was declared the loser.

Later, on April 6, Singhvi had filed an application in the Himachal Pradesh High Court challenging the interpretation of draw of lots rules by the election officer after there was a tie in the poll. PTI BPL ZMN