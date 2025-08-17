Himachal: Standoff over VC appointment widens as CM, governor stick to their stand

Shimla, August 16 (PTI) The standoff between Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over the appointment of vice-chancellors to the CKS Agriculture University, Palampur, and Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, widened further on Saturday as both remained firm on their stand.

The tussle began after the state government withdrew an advertisement for the appointment of vice-chancellors issued by the secretary to the governor on August 11.

The governor restored the advertisement and extended the application date till August 18. However, the Himachal High Court stayed the selection process while hearing a petition filed by a teacher, who claimed that teachers holding equivalent posts have been excluded.

The chief minister stated that the government had requested the governor's secretariat to withdraw the advertisement, a request also made by the state agriculture minister.

Sukhu mentioned that the government would bring a Bill to amend the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act, 1986, and as such, the advertisement be withdrawn till then.

On Saturday, Sukhu asserted that the governor has been appointed as the chancellor of the two universities through an Act passed by the state Assembly, and the directions issued by the Cabinet should be honoured.

The chief minister also said that he has immense respect for the governor, who holds a constitutional post.

Sukhu said the HP Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act (Amendment Bill), 2023, passed by the Assembly was sent to the governor for his assent, but he sent it back after a long gap with some suggestions.

On July 27, the Cabinet decided to bring the amendment Bill during the monsoon session of the Assembly.

Sukhu also said there are some other Bills pending the governor’s assent, and he would talk to Shukla in this regard.

However, the governor said that whatever he did was legal and under the Act in the interest of the universities and the state, adding that it was for the people to judge whether he was right.

He added that since the high court has stayed the appointment process, he would not comment anymore on the matter.

The Monsoon Session of the Himachal Assembly will commence on August 18, during which the Bill will be tabled.

The 2023 amendment aimed to give more say to the state government in the appointment of VCs, but the governor did not give his assent to the Bill and referred it back to the government.

The governor also mentioned that the posts of VCs at Palampur university and Solan university were lying vacant since August 21, 2023, and May 8 this year, respectively. PTI BPL ARI