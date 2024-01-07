Himachal State Electricity Board will have to stand on its own feet: Sukhu

Shimla Jan 7, (PTI) Employees of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board are aware of the financial position of the state and the board will have to stand on its own feet, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

The state government will hold discussions with employees' unions, said Sukhu while talking to reporters and added that salaries and pensions of the HPSEB employees have been released.

The employees of the HPSEB had been holding protest rallies against the delay in the release of their salaries.

Sukhu, who was in Rohru to participate in the three-day 'Shant Mahayajna' being held after 36 years, reiterated the resolve of the government to preserve the 'Dev Sanskriti' and rich cultural heritage, and exhorted people to take a lead in preserving and enriching the culture.

The rich culture and 'Dev Sanskriti' was the identity of Himachal Pradesh and this legacy must be preserved for posterity, he added.

The chief minister paid obeisance at the temple of deity Gudaru Ji Maharaj and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state.

He said that the Dev culture of the state has its own distinct identity and people have deep faith in deities. "This Mahayajna is a symbol of the state's ancient culture," he added.

Earlier, the local people welcomed Sukhu on his arrival and thousands of people from Rohru and adjoining areas arrived to participate in the 'Shant Mahayajna'. Seven deities and 13 Khunds of Rohru and the Jubbal area are taking part in the Yajna. PTI COR BPL MNK -- MNK MNK