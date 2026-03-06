Himachal: State-level International Women's Day event to be held in Nahan on Sunday

Shimla, Mar 6 (PTI) About 10,000 women will participate in a state-level event to celebrate the International Women's Day in Nahan area of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on March 8, an official said on Friday The event being held under the aegis of the Directorate of Women and Child Development aims to strengthen commitment toward women's rights, dignity, and empowerment.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will be the chief guest on the occasion, a statement issued here said.

Around 10,000 women from across the state, including Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, members of Mahila Mandals, elected representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies will participate in the programme, it added.

The celebration recognises women's historical struggles, achievements and invaluable contributions to society while promoting gender equality and empowerment in areas such as education, health, nutrition, economic self-reliance and safety.

The event will also showcase government's initiatives through departmental exhibitions and special stalls featuring products made by women self-help groups, highlighting their entrepreneurship and skills while opening new market opportunities for local products, a spokesperson of Himachal's Department of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Friday. PTI BPL NB NB