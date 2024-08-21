Himachal suffered Rs 1,195-cr losses since monsoon onset, 55 roads shut

Shimla, Aug 21 (PTI) As many as 55 roads are blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides and floods triggered by the ongoing rains and the state has incurred losses of Rs 1,195 crore since the monsoon onset this year, official data released on Wednesday showed.

As many as 139 people have died so far this monsoon season in rain-related incidents.

Fourteen roads are closed in Mandi, 13 in Shimla, 12 in Kangra, 11 in Kullu, two in Kinnaur and each in Bilaspur, Una and Sirmaur districts, according to the state emergency operation centre.

The rains also disrupted 29 water and 14 power schemes in the state, as of Wednesday, the centre said.

Meanwhile, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Wednesday urged the residents here, especially students, office-goers and patients visiting hospitals for treatment, to keep a half-hour margin while travelling.

The traffic problem in the state capital is worsening due to the limited number of roads, with landslides further exacerbating the situation, leading to time-consuming commutes and frequent traffic jams, he told reporters.

A landslide had occurred near Boileauganj here on Monday, blocking a few roads in the area and disrupting water pipes, communication and electricity wires. The affected area is one of the busiest stretches of the state capital and a large number of government offices are located in the vicinity.

Kashyap said immediate removal of muck in the area could lead to more landslides and an alternate plan is being prepared and added that geologists have been roped in to study the strata and suggest measures to stabilise it.

Meanwhile, due to repeated trembling in the building of the Shrikhand Boys hostel of Himachal Pradesh University in Summer Hill here amid heavy rains, the vice-chancellor has asked authorities to vacate the hostel and shift the students to a nearby facility, a notification issued here said.

The local Met office on Wednesday issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning in isolated places of the state from Sunday.

Intermittent rains lashed some parts of Himachal since Tuesday evening, with Palamapur recording the maximum rainfall of 56 mm, followed by Berthin noting 23 mm, Dharamshala 15.6 mm, Nahan 8.9 mm, Dalhousie 7 mm, and Poanta Sahib 6.2 mm.

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit so far since the onset of monsoon on June 27 stood at 22 per cent till Wednesday, with the state receiving 430.3 mm rains against an average of 550.4 mm.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state, recording a low of 9.9 mm degrees Celsius, while Tabo in the same district was hottest with a maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL RPA