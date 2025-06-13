Himachal: Sujanpur admin bans mining activities in Beas River

Hamirpur (HP), Jun 13 (PTI) The administration in Sujanpur area of the Himachal's Hamirpur district has completely banned mining activities in Beas River with immediate effect, officials said on Friday.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vikas Shukla has taken this decision after visiting the area following complaints of illegal mining.

He said that mining companies can submit their valid documents and permits in the subdivision office after which further action would be taken.

The Dhaulasidh power project of the district is also under construction on this river downstream Sujanpur tira town towards Nadaun.

Meanwhile, the administration has created a special WhatsApp group for monitoring. It will include departmental officers, panchayat representatives including head, deputy head, panchayat committee member, councilor and media representatives.

Group members will be able to share information about illegal mining along with photos and authorised departmental officers will take prompt action.

Apart from this, a plan has also been made to start rafting in the Beas River and trials of rafts available with various departments will be done in two days.

Rafting will be used for patrolling in the river, emergency rescue and to promote tourism generating local employment, said the SDM.