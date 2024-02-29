Himachal: Sukhu takes responsibility of Singhvi's defeat, differences ironed out, says DK Shivakumar

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken the responsibility of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi's defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls, party's central observer DK Shivakumar said on Thursday.

Shivakumar also said that the central observers have spoken to Sukhu, party MLAs and state unit chief Pratibha Singh and all differences have been ironed out.

Addressing the media here along with party observer Bhupinder Hooda, Shivakumar said after one-to-one meetings with the Congress MLAs and deliberations with Sukhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, differences have been ironed out.

He also said it has been decided to form a coordination committee to sort out all internal matters and no leader would go to the press.

The political crisis in Himachal Pradesh was triggered by cross-voting by six Congress MLAs in Rajya Sabha elections.