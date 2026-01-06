Himachal: Tabo experiences coldest night again as night temp dips to minus 10.8 deg C

Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) Reeling under piercing cold wave conditions, Himachal Pradesh had no respite as minimum temperature stayed close to freezing point at several places, and Tabo was again coldest with a low of minus 10.8 degree Celsius, Met officials said on Tuesday.

Tabo recorded the coldest night of the year on Sunday with minus 10.2 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature further dipped to minus 10.8 degrees Celsius on Monday night.

Water pipes were frozen at many places in mid and higher hills, affecting drinking water supply while high-altitude tribal and other uninhabited areas witnessed arctic conditions with mercury staying 12 to 18 degrees below freezing point, according to officials.

Kukumseri, Kalpa and Narkanda recorded minimum temperatures at minus 7.1 degrees, minus 3.4 degrees and minus 2.0 degrees respectively while Reckongpeo, Kufri, Solan and Seobagh shivered at minus 0.5 degree, 0.2 degrees, 0.1 degrees and 1.0 degrees respectively.

The weather remained dry over the state, but strong-velocity chilly winds swept through the region under partially overcast sky. There was no significant change in maximum temperatures and Neri was hottest in the state with a high of 21.6 degrees and Tabo coldest with the maximum temperature of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog engulfed the lower areas and ground frost occurred at many places in the morning.

The local meteorological station has issued yellow warning of dense fog at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur districts from January 7 to 10 and predicted dry weather till end of the week. PTI BPL PRK PRK