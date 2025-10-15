Himachal takes lead in building toilets for transgenders, specially-abled in court complexes

Shimla, Oct 15 (PTI) The Himachal government has taken the lead in constructing separate toilets for transgenders and specially-abled persons in court complexes across the state, following Supreme Court directions, a PWD spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said that till October 9 this year, 52 such toilets, including 27 for transgenders and 25 for persons with disabilities, have been constructed in judicial court complexes in the districts of Shimla, Kangra, Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Mandi, Chamba and Kinnaur by the Public Works Department.

Work on the remaining 34 is in progress in Sirmaur, Kullu and other judicial court complexes. Besides, 13 more toilets will be constructed in court complexes upon the availability of land this year, for which the process of identification is underway, he added.

Rule 10(5) and Rule 10(9) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, mandate the creation of specific infrastructure, including washrooms for transgender persons in establishments, and place this responsibility on the appropriate government.

Rule 12(4) also provides that every establishment shall implement an equal opportunity policy, including infrastructure facilities such as unisex toilets.

In this regard, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Justice Satyen Vaidya, with the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Finance), Secretary (PWD), Engineer-in-Chief (PWD), and the president of the Bar Association as members.

To further expedite the process, a sub-committee was constituted under the District and Sessions Judges to monitor progress, ensure the construction of these facilities in all complexes, and provide and maintain amenities for persons with disabilities. PTI BPL HIG HIG