Himachal: Teacher booked for sexually harassing teen schoolgirl

Shimla, Nov 7 (PTI) An English teacher at a government school in Sunni in Shimla district has been booked for alleged sexual harassment of a teenage girl studying in Class XI, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The case has been registered against the 46-year-old teacher based on a complaint lodged by the principal of the school on Wednesday, they added.

As per the complaint, the 15-year-old girl accused the teacher of touching her inappropriately due to which she was living in fear.

The student first shared her experience with her classmates who reported the matter to the school authorities on October 26, police said.

Advertisment

The school's internal committee on sexual harassment investigated the matter following which the principal lodged a complaint with the police, who have booked the accused teacher under Section 75(1)(i) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, officials said. PTI BPL ARI