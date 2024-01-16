Himachal: Teachers appointed by school management committees warn of hunger strike from Jan 26

Shimla, Jan 16, (PTI) The teachers appointed by the school management committees on Tuesday said that if they would not be regularised by January 25 then they would sit on a continuous hunger strike from the next day.

Addressing the media persons here, School Management Committees' Teachers Union president Sunil said that they have been demanding regularisation of services for a very long time and had also lodged a protest outside the premises of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in October last year to press for their demand.

The teachers, however, called off their protest then after an assurance from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and a cabinet sub-committee was constituted which was supposed to submit its report in this regard by December 31 but nothing has been done so far.

Demanding regularisation of their services on the lines of Parent Teacher Association (PTA), Primary Assistant Teachers (PAT) and PARA teachers, the Teachers Union urged the government to regularise their services on the occasion of statehood day that falls on January 25.

There are around 2,500 teachers appointed by the school management committees who are presently serving in far flung areas of the state. They teachers appointed by the school management committees rue that the state government has regularised the temporary teachers recruited from time to time, but they have not been given their due despite fulfilling the minimum qualification.

The teachers further warned of a massive protest that will include the boycott of classes and gherao of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat if their demands are not fulfilled by the state government. PTI COR AS AS