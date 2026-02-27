Himachal: Three dead, two injured after vehicle falls into gorge in Shimla

Shimla, Feb 27 (PTI) Two women and a man were killed while two others sustained injuries after a Bolero Camper they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Shimla district on Friday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Kapil (41), resident of Chiksa village in Rampur, Pushpa Devi (67) and Urmila Devi (40), both from Majhali village in Rampur.

The injured were identified as Rakesh Kumar (39) and Leela Devi (41), also residents of Rampur Tehsil.

According to police, the accident took place at around 4 pm near Bahlidhar when Kapil, who was driving the light commercial vehicle, lost its control. As a result, the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, killing three of them on the spot.

A police team reached the spot as soon as it received the information. It rescued the injured and also recovered the dead bodies.

The injured were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex, Khaneri where they are undergoing treatment.

Officials said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI COR PRK