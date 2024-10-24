Himachal: Three held for beating man to death in Nurpur

Shimla, Oct 24 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly beating a man to death and injuring another in an inebriated state in Himachal Pradesh's Nurpur district, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Vishal, Punjabi and Pushu, residents of Nurpur, police said. The deceased were identified as Baljinder and Suniel.

According to police, all five were drinking at a tavern when they got into a heated argument. Following this, a brawl broke out between them. The three accused beat up both Baljinder and Suniel with sticks, leaving them seriously injured.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and rushed the victims to a hospital. Baljinder was declared dead on arrival, while Suniel is undergoing treatment, police said.

The police also arrested the three accused. Further investigation is underway, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nurpur Ashok Rattan said. PTI COR HIG HIG