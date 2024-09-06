Himachal: Three injured in factory blast, workers allege lack of safety equipment

Shimla, Sep 6 (PTI) Three people have been injured in a blast at a factory in Jharmajri village in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi-Barotiwala industrial area, officials said on Friday.

The incident, which took place on Thursday, came to light the following day when workers halted work in protest, shouting slogans at the gate over the lack of safety equipment and the management's indifferent attitude towards their welfare. Sunil Thakur, Rajiv and a trainee sustained burn injuries in the incident. Sunil has been referred to PGI Chandigarh for treatment, the officials said.

According to Rajiv, the blast occurred due to a reaction while they were preparing a mixture for shaving cream.

After news of the protest and blast spread on social media, Harbans Rana, General Secretary of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Federation, visited the site and spoke to the injured workers.

Police were unaware of the incident until Rana filed a complaint with the Baddi police.

The workers accused the management of negligence, alleging that basic safety equipment, such as gloves, was not provided, and called for safety measures to be enforced. PTI BPL BHJ BHJ