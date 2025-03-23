Himachal to bring stringent Bill against 'chitta' smuggling: Deputy CM

Shimla, Mar 23 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will bring a Bill with stringent provisions to curb 'chitta' trade in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has said.

Replying to a discussion on a Private Member resolution moved by Congress' Kewal Singh Pathania, he told the assembly on Saturday that the drug menace will have to be fought on a war footing.

He said the PIT-NDPS Act has already been enforced in the state and any person suspected to be involved in 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) trade would be detained for six months.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently told the assembly that consumption of ‘chitta’ has reduced by 30 per cent in the past three years.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur referred to the drug menace in the state as ‘rengta (crawling) Himachal’, a play on ‘Udta Punjab’, a film on the drug problem in Punjab.

Moving the resolution on eradicating 'chitta' trade, Pathania called for 'zero tolerance" on the matter.

More funds should be provided for sports activities to attract youth, he stressed.

BJP's Trilok Jamwal said that the steps taken on the 'chitta' menace are inadequate and also registered his opposition to the cultivation of cannabis.PTI BPL SKY DV DV