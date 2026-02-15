Himachal to construct 4.3 km long zipline project in Kangra

Shimla, Feb 15 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to develop a zipline project at Naddi, touted to be Asia's longest, in the picturesque Dhauladhar valley of Kangra district, an official statement issued here on Sunday said.

The proposed 4.3 km long Naddi Zipline Project at an estimated cost of Rs 7.41 crore, is envisioned as a landmark adventure tourism initiative to fillip tourism in the Kangra region, the statement said.

The Kangra district has been accorded the tourism capital status by the state government, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

To strengthen supportive infrastructure and promote sustainable tourism development in the district, the government is implementing several initiatives, Sukhu said.

The project will feature four stations -- Gallu (starting point), Ball village, Naddi and Maggie Point Khad (terminating point) -- offering visitors a thrilling experience while showcasing the breathtaking natural beauty of the Dhauladhar ranges.

The zipline at the Naddi View Point in Dharamshala, a location renowned for its panoramic vistas, is proposed to be completed within 36 months.

Once completed, the project would enhance the tourism infrastructure, attract adventure enthusiasts, generate employment opportunities and contribute to the region's overall economic growth.