Himachal to develop ecotourism zones in two gram panchayats, says CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 7 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will develop ecotourism zones in two gram panchayats to boost rural tourism, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday and sanctioned Rs 16.67 crore for the projects.

He has also issued directions to the rural development and the panchayati raj departments to commence work on the two projects in the Hareta gram panchayat of Nadaun district and the Kamyana hilltop of Mashobra in Shimla district.

According to a statement, Sukhu said these ecotourism projects will focus on promoting renewable energy for electrification and employing technology for wildlife conservation and the preservation of flora and fauna.

The Tourism Development Society and self-help groups from the areas will be actively involved to ensure sustainable ecotourism and biodiversity conservation. The panchayati raj, forest, tourism and the rural development departments will collaborate for the projects' smooth implementation, he added.

Infrastructure such as grasslands, tree houses for night camping, walking and nature trails, cafeteria, children's park and solar-powered lights will be developed at Hareta, the chief minister said.

He informed that 60 self-help groups will be engaged to develop 1.2 hectares under the project.

The Kamyana hilltop project, which will involve 24 self-help groups, will include developing a cafeteria, landscape zones, kids' garden, adventure activities, cycling trails, deodar zone, cactus garden and butterfly garden, Sukhu said.

The chief minister said tourism can play a vital role in strengthening the state's economy and added that the government is committed to enhance tourism-related infrastructure and encourage ecotourism. PTI BPL SZM