Himachal to follow UP's education model to bring qualitative improvement: Minister

Shimla, Oct 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh will follow Uttar Pradesh's education model and both the states would share the best practices for bringing qualitative improvement in education, Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur said here on Friday.

Thakur, who returned after studying UP's education model, said he also held discussion with the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and agreed to share the best practices.

A meeting will be held with education department officers regarding implementation of positive initiatives taken by UP, he told media persons.

He said a blue-print would be prepared after discussions with officers. PTI BPL MNK MNK