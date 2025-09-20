Himachal to introduce CBSE curriculum in 100 govt schools from next session

Shimla, Sep 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to introduce the CBSE curriculum in government schools under which 100 senior secondary schools across the state will be affiliated to the board in the first phase from the next academic session, officials said on Saturday.

An official spokesman of the state government said the initiative will promote healthy competition between schools affiliated to the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and those under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and encourage both students and teachers to strive for improved performance.

“At least one CBSE school will be opened in every Assembly constituency, ensuring that students from all regions have access to quality education under the CBSE system at an affordable cost,” he said.

The CBSE curriculum is nationally benchmarked and widely recognised, particularly in the context of national-level competitive examinations, the spokesman said.

The move will strengthen the academic competitiveness of Himachali students, open avenues for higher education and professional careers, and better equip them to meet the challenges of the 21st century, he said.

“To implement this reform, a separate sub-cadre will be created for these schools. Serving teachers will be given the option to join the CBSE sub-cadre.

"Selection of principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff will be carried out on merit basis, considering academic excellence, co-curricular involvement, and other relevant factors. A performance-based incentive scheme, both monetary and non-monetary, will also be introduced to motivate staff,” the spokesman said.

“These CBSE-affiliated government schools will function as day-boarding institutions, focusing on the all-round development of students.

“Along with academics, emphasis will be placed on nutrition, sports, arts, skilling, remedial teaching, counselling, career guidance, mentoring, and coaching. Additional posts will be created wherever necessary to strengthen these initiatives,” he added. PTI COR ARI