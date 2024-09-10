Himachal to make policy on street vendors, panel to be constituted to frame rules: CM

Shimla, Sep 10 (PTI) In the wake of tension built up by local residents demanding demolition of an "unauthorised" mosque in Sanjauli area of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured the state assembly that a policy would be made to regulate street vendors.

Replying to the point of order raised by Harish Janartha (Congress), the chief minister on Tuesday said a cabinet sub-committee or assembly committee will be constituted to frame rules for the vendors' policy.

He said political colour should not be given to the issue, mistakes should be rectified and the law would take its own course. No one would be allowed to take law in his hand and strict action would be taken against the violators, he asserted.

"It is the responsibility of both the ruling party and the opposition to maintain peace in the state," he said, and added that street venders policy would be made and a committee would be constituted to frame the rules.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said it is a serious issue of law and order. A large number of people have come to the state whose identity and background is not known. Constituting a committee is a time-gaining exercise, he added.

He said no political leader, either from the Congress or the BJP, led the protest against the unauthorised mosque last Thursday and people have come out of their homes to protest on their own.

The Hindu right bodies had on Thursday staged massive protests at Chaura Maidan here in the vicinity of the Vidhan Sabha and Sanjauli demanding demolition of an "illegal" mosque in Sanjauli area.

Any citizen of India is welcome to come and earn livelihood in Himachal Pradesh but a law or policy for registration and providing licence to open shops in vending zones, is the need of the hour, said Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh.

He said some people want to give this issue a political colour which would not be allowed.

Earlier raising the issue through point of order, Congress MLA from Shimla urban constituency Harish Janartha said a small dispute has become a communal issue and an unpleasant situation has been created in Shimla and a wrong message is being spread.

He advocated for a vendor's policy and making verification of outsiders mandatory and added that vending zones should be made.

There is a call for bandh, he said and added that law and order should be maintained.

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said dharna should be dealt with in a befitting manner and no one would be allowed to disturb the peace. PTI BPL KSS KSS