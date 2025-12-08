Himachal to provide interest subsidy on loans to set up new homestays: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 8 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will provide interest subsidy on loans for setting up new tourism units like homestays and for the expansion and upgradation of the existing units under the ‘Tourism Startup Scheme in Hospitality Industry’, officials said on Monday.

Any bonafide resident of the state would be able to avail the facility, which would assist in promoting tourism and creating self-employment opportunities in the state, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government will provide an interest subsidy of 3 per cent in urban areas, 4 per cent in rural areas, and 5 per cent in tribal areas on loans of up to Rs 2 crore, for a maximum period of three years from the date of loan disbursement.

Homestays are playing a pivotal role in attracting tourists by offering affordable alternatives to expensive hotels while encouraging longer stays in the rural areas, and this scheme will go a long way in tapping the tourism potential of the culturally-rich rural regions, thereby creating self-employment avenues and strengthening the state's economy, Sukhu said, according to the statement.

The government is also focusing on developing new tourism destinations across the state. Development of tourist spots in Lahaul-Spiti (Chandratal, Kaza) and Kinnaur (Rackcham, Nako) and border tourism activities in the Shipki-La area of Kinnaur are among the new initiatives of the government to promote adventure sports, he said.

The state government has also decided to provide wellness centre facilities in Manali, Naggar and Nadaun, ice-skating rink facilities in Shimla, Dharamsala and Mandi, besides introducing river-rafting in Nadaun.

A decision has also been taken to beautify the Baba Balak Nath temple in Hamirpur district, the statement said.

The tourism and hospitality sector contributes 7.78 per cent to the state's gross domestic product (GDP).

The Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park is coming up at Bankhandi in Kangra district for Rs 619 crore, the statement said.

It will be India's first zoo to receive certification from the Indian Green Building Council for its sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives. The park will also offer the facility of a planetarium, the statement said.

The state government has also introduced an eco-tourism policy to develop 77 sites with online booking for activities like camping and trekking.

The Kangra district is being developed as the 'tourism capital' of Himachal Pradesh, and a process has already been started for the expansion of the Kangra airport for which Rs 460 crore has been spent so far, the chief minister said in the statement.

As many 16 heliports are being built across the state to enhance air connectivity for tourists, especially in the tribal and remote areas, and a decision has been made to construct a skywalk bridge in the Hassan valley near Kufri in Shimla, while water tourism has been introduced in the Gobind Sagar reservoir and Androuli. PTI BPL ARI