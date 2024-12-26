Himachal to receive fresh snowfall from Dec 27 onwards

Shimla, Dec 26 (PTI) The higher and middle hills of Himachal Pradesh will be receiving fresh snowfall from December 27 onwards, officials said on Thursday.

As per the state's meteorological department, light to moderate snowfall in mid and high hills of the state are very likely to occur on December 27, 28 and 29.

Light rainfall will also occur in the plains and low hills of the state during the period, it said.

Weather will remain dry across the state on December 30 and 31 while light snowfall and rain will continue in mid and high hills on January 1, it said.

Maximum temperatures are also likely to fall by 6 degrees Celsius to -8 degrees Celsius over many parts of the state on December 27 and 28 and will rise by 4 degrees Celsius to 6 degrees Celsius on December 29 and 30.

Similarly minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 3 degrees to -4 degrees Celsius over many parts of the state during next three days and fall by 2 degrees to 3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Weather was mostly dry across the state during the last 24 hours. The maximum temperature at Shimla, the state's capital, was recorded at 14.8 degrees C, while Kufri, a popular excursion point near Shimla recorded a high of 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Prominent tourist destinations Dharamshala and Manali recorded 21.4 degrees and 12.7 degrees, respectively. Solan and Nahan recorded a high of 21 degrees Celsius, Mandi 19.6 degrees, Bilaspur 22.7 degrees, Hamirpur 23.9 degrees, Chamba 21.5 degrees and Sundernagar in Mandi district recorded 22.8 degrees. PTI COR SKY SKY