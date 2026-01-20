Himachal to receive heavy snowfall Jan 22 onwards; alerts issued

Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) The Shimla Meteorological Centre on Tuesday issued an orange alert for three districts -- Kullu, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti -- for January 23, warning of a heavy spell of snowfall and rain in isolated places of these districts.

The remaining nine districts of the state have been put on a yellow alert for snowfall on January 23, the weather office said.

"Snowfall and rainfall will continue to occur in the state till January 26. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days while maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 6-8 degrees Celsius," the MeT forecast.

On Tuesday, parts of Hamirpur and Mandi districts witnessed cold wave conditions, while the lowest minimum temperature in the state, minus 10 degrees Celsius, was logged at Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti district, it said.

The MeT has also issued a yellow weather warning for nine districts, including Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, for January 22, cautioning that heavy precipitation -- snow and rainfall -- is expected in isolated places of these districts.

Conditions remained mostly dry across the state on Tuesday, the MeT added. PTI COR ARB ARB