Himachal to replace 1,000 petrol taxis with EVs in phased drive: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Friday that the state will replace all petrol taxis with electric vehicles in a phased manner.

The first phase will see the transition of 1,000 vehicles into into e-taxis under the Rajiv Gandhi Startup Scheme.

Chairing a review meeting with the Transport Department and Labour and Employment Department here, Sukhu said that the state government would provide a 40 per cent subsidy to taxi owners for the switch to e-taxis.

He directed the Transport Department to expedite the process, with replaced petrol taxis to be scrapped at registered centres, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu said the government would allocate permits for 390 private bus routes to strengthen transport facilities in rural areas.