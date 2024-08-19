Himachal to set up environmental cell for effective waste management in urban areas

Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said a dedicated 'environmental cell' will be created within the urban development department to address solid and liquid waste management in urban areas.

Sukhu emphasised the urgency of this measure, realising that 60 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state, which include five municipal corporations, 29 municipal councils and 26 nagar panchayats, were struggling to cope with the increasing demand for municipal services, a statement issued here said.

"Solid and liquid waste management is the biggest challenge being faced by the urban local bodies today. Therefore, there will be a dedicated cell to meet these challenges, ensuring cleaner and more sustainable urban environments across Himachal Pradesh," the release quoted the chief minister as saying.

The cell will address the growing challenges of solid and liquid waste management in the urban areas, which have been exacerbated by rapid urbanisation, it said.

The Department of Urban Development, which is responsible for implementing various waste management rules, currently lacks the technical manpower necessary for effective execution, according to the statement.

The new environmental cell is expected to bridge this gap by providing the necessary staff and expertise, the release said.

Currently, waste management tasks are managed by the project branch of the Directorate of Urban Development. The creation of the cell is seen as a crucial step towards making the state's ULBs environmentally more sustainable, it added.

The chief minister emphasised that improper disposal of waste materials can have a cascading effect on public health, environment and overall quality of life.

"Effective waste management practices are essential not only to prevent the spread of diseases and protect drinking water but also to maintain air quality and safeguard the overall well-being of the community," he added. PTI BPL RPA