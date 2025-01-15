Himachal to set up Special Task Force to combat drug abuse, organised crime: CM

Shimla, Jan 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to establish a Special Task Force (STF) led by a senior police officer to combat drug abuse and dismantle organised crime networks in the state.

Advertisment

Sukhu said the initiative aims to make the state drug-free and foster a healthy and civilised society.

The STF will be led by an officer of Additional Director General of Police or Inspector General of Police rank, he said.

The chief minister said drug abuse has become a global challenge requiring stringent measures.

Advertisment

"The state government has enacted laws to curb this menace including provisions for confiscating the properties of offenders involved in drug trafficking. The STF will be equipped with a dedicated commando force, with personnel undergoing specialised training on anti-narcotics and organised crime in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau," he said.

The chief minister said half of the STF personnel will be recruited specifically for this purpose, while the remaining staff will be drawn from the Police Department.

"The primary objectives of the STF include disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking networks, taking action against drug kingpins and organised gangs and strengthening intelligence gathering through faster forensic protocols. The task force will conduct coordinated raids, seize illicit assets linked to the drug trade and implement preventive detention of habitual offenders," he said.

Advertisment

He further said the government aims to promote rehabilitation over punitive measures by expanding access to addiction treatment and compassionate rehabilitation programmes.

"Community engagement will be enhanced through initiatives like 'Him Veer' and 'Him Dost' programmes along with statewide awareness campaigns in schools and colleges. To ensure swift justice, the government plans to establish special courts for NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases and focus on fast-track investigations and prosecutions," he said.

The STF will independently register and investigate cases through STF police stations or in collaboration with local police and special units at the range, district or subdivision level. It will also monitor the activities of de-addiction centres to prevent their misuse, he said.

Advertisment

"To strengthen its operations, the STF will operate across three zones headed by Superintendents of Police in Dharamshala, Parwanoo and Mandi, with its headquarters in Shimla," said the chief minister, adding that the task force will submit fortnightly progress reports to the government which will review its actions and strategies as needed. PTI COR KSS KSS