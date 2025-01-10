Himachal to start Jal Shakti Gaurav Award to honour employees: Deputy CM

Una (HP), Jan 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday announced to start the Jal Shakti Gaurav Award to honour the excellent services of the officers and employees of the Jal Shakti Department in the state.

This award will be given every year to those personnel who are realise the goal of providing water to every house and farm by demonstrating excellence and dedication in their services, he said while speaking at the state-level water awareness function organised at Kangar Ground in Una district's Haroli subdivision.

Informing that detailed rules have been prepared for this award, Agnihotri, who also holds the portfolio of the Jal Shakti Department, said that this step will encourage those employees and officers who are faithfully discharging their responsibilities even in difficult circumstances.

Agnihotri said that transparency is their priority and strict instructions have been given to the officials that the departmental tender process should be completely transparent. He said that those who do good work will be honoured, while those involved in corruption will be strictly punished.

The deputy chief minister said that the government is working with political will, and those doing wrong will not be spared under any circumstances. He said that it was their strong will that they immediately suspended 10 officials, blacklisted the contractors and started the investigation process in the Theog case.

Contract was given to supply drinking water through water tankers in the Theog subdivision of the Shimla district from February to June last year due to a drought-like situation in the area and there were allegations that water was not supplied in some areas but the payment was made.

Former Theog MLA and CPI(M) leader Rakesh Singh had alleged a Rs 1.13 crore scam in supplying drinking water through tankers and the allegations were found true in the preliminary departmental inquiry and ten officers were suspended and the matter was sent to the Vigilance Department. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK