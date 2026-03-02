Himachal to witness warmer March this year as temperatures likely to stay above normal

Shimla, Feb 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness a warmer March in 2026 as minimum and maximum temperatures would stay above normal, coupled with below-normal rainfall.

The effects of the heat wave will be clearly visible in the state in March, with temperatures staying above normal and rainfall being below normal, said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, meteorologist at the Shimla Meteorological Centre on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal in most parts of the state during March and there are indications of below-normal rainfall in many areas, which could directly impact natural water sources in the future, he said.

There is a 55 to 75 per cent chance of minimum temperatures being above normal in March, implying that nights may also be warmer than normal, he added.

The number of heat wave days is expected to be normal in most parts of the state during March 2026, but temperatures will remain above normal, making daytime temperatures palpable.

Further, there is a 45 to 75 per cent chance of minimum and maximum temperatures being above normal across the state from March to May, except for some parts of the Solan district. The number of heat wave days during this period may be 10 to 20 per cent higher than normal in the mid-mountainous regions and lower areas, he added.

In addition, there is a 33 to 55 per cent chance of below-normal rainfall in many parts of the state, while some parts of Kinnaur, Shimla and Sirmaur districts are expected to receive normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, the weather remained dry in the state and Una was the hottest with a high of 31 degrees Celsius, while the mercury breached the 25-degree mark at several places.

The MeT station has predicted light rain or snow at isolated places over high hills of the state on March 7 and 8 and dry weather in the rest of the state till March 8. PTI BPL -- MNK MNK