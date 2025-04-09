Himachal to witness wet spell at isolated areas for next 2 days

Shimla, Apr 9 (PTI) Parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 30-40 kmph with the weather department issuing a yellow alert for the next two days.

Light rain and snow are likely at a few places of Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul and Spiti on Thursday and light to moderate rainfall in many parts of Shimla, Sirmaur Solan and Kangra on Friday, the weather department said.

It also predicted hailstorms at isolated places in the mid-hills of the state on Thursday.

The weather remained mainly dry in the state on Wednesday, barring light rain in isolated parts. Bhuntar, Dharamshala and Sundernagar experienced severe heat.

The rain deficit from March 1 to April 9 is 43 per cent as the state received 75.6 mm of rain against normal rainfall of 133.5 mm.