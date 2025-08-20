Himachal: Toll collection suspended at two points in Bilaspur due to landslides

Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) Fee collections at Baloh and Garamora toll plazas on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane highway in Himachal's Bilapsur district has been suspended for a month in view of landslides triggered by heavy rains, officials said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Bilapsur, Rahul Kumar has issued the orders under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

All toll collection at the two toll plazas will be suspended with immediate effect for a period of one month in the interest of public convenience, as per the order.

Incessant heavy rainfall and landslides have caused severe damage to several portions of the national highway and falling boulders and repeated blockages have disrupted vehicular movement, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Earlier, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani had raised the issue with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, highlighting that when major portions of the highway remain partially or fully blocked, charging toll is not justified and urged that toll collection be suspended.

Sukhu assured him that the issue would be taken up seriously and necessary steps would be initiated.