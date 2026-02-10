Himachal tourism corporation collaborates with IRCTC to offer customised travel packages

Shimla, Feb 10 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has collaborated with the IRCTC to offer customised travel packages that will cover transportation, boarding and lodging facilities for travellers, an official statement released here on Tuesday said.

The initiative aims to facilitate seamless and comfortable travel experiences for tourists, the corporation said in its statement.

Through this collaboration, travellers will be able to avail integrated packages combining rail travel with accommodation in Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotels and other hospitality services, it added.

According to the statement, the tie-up with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will also ensure ease of planning, cost-effectiveness and enhanced convenience for tourists.

It will also enable HPTDC to effectively compete with private players in the tourism and hospitality sector by leveraging the extensive network and outreach of Indian Railways, the statement said.

The initiative is expected to significantly improve last-mile connectivity and provide tourists with reliable and standardised services throughout their journey, it said.

The statement said that by aligning with one of the largest transportation networks in the country, HPTDC will gain pan-India visibility, attracting a wider segment of domestic tourists.

The initiative is further expected to result in increased occupancy of HPTDC hotels and improved utilisation of its infrastructure, it added.

The collaboration marks an important step towards strengthening public-sector synergies and promoting Himachal Pradesh as a preferred tourist destination with accessible, affordable, and well-organised travel solutions.

It also aligns with the broader objective of boosting tourism, generating employment opportunities, and contributing to the state's economic growth, the statement said.