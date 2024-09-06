Himachal: Tourist from M.P killed, 3 injured as vehicle hit by shooting stones

Shimla, Sep 6 (PTI) A tourist from Madhya Pradesh was killed while three others were injured as the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by shooting stones in Himachal's Bilaspur district, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Kalyan Dhakad (35), son of Banwari Lal Dhakad while the injured included Mahesh Dhakad, Suniel Dhakad and Sudeep Jadaun, all four were residents of Chorpura in Morena district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The accident occurred on Thursday night near Tunnel no. 2 Kiratpur-Ner Chowk in Thapna village in Bilaspur when the vehicle was on its way to Chandigarh from Manalim, they said.

The vehicle was hit with shooting stones, leaving one passenger dead and the other three injured, they said.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and rushed the victims to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Bilaspur. Dhakad was declared dead on arrival. The rest are undergoing treatment, they added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bilaspur Madan Dhiman said they are investigating the matter.