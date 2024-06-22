Himachal: Train service suspended beyond Taradevi, jolt to tourism industry

Shimla, Jun 22 (PTI) The train service on the Shimla-Kalka narrow gauge railway line was suspended beyond Taradevi on Saturday as a preventative measure, after a railway bridge was washed out during monsoon last year, officials here said on Saturday.

"Four out of seven trains have been suspended while two trains are running till Taradevi and one till Kandaghat", railway officials told PTI.

According to tourism stakeholders, the suspension of trains has shocked Shimla's tourism business as travellers are swarming to the hills for the ongoing summer season.

"The tourists are welcomed in Shimla and there is nothing to worry about as the distance between Shimla and Taradevi railway station is just 11 km. The station is located adjacent to the main road and we would request the transport department to start buses from Taradevi for the convenience of the commuters", said Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association President M K Seth.

He said it is unfortunate that even after a year, the railway authorities are unable to make permanent arrangements, and the train service is suspended after two spells of rain.

"We wonder what will happen during the upcoming monsoon season", he added.

"To add to it, the railway authorities are not ready to talk and inform when the train services would be resumed till Shimla", Seth said.

Last year, following heavy rains in July and August, train services were disrupted. It caused massive damage to the track at 20 to 25 places in July.

While in August a landslide swept away a 50-metre bridge, leaving a portion of the track hanging near Summer Hill.

However, train services resumed in October after the affected stretches were repaired. The 96 km long UNESCO world heritage Shimla-Kalka Railway track had been laid in tough hilly terrain with 103 tunnels but now there are 102 tunnels as one collapsed, four decades ago. PTI BPL OZ HIG HIG